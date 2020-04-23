DENVER, Colorado — On Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced 150,000 tests should arrive from South Korea by the end of the week and that an additional 150,000 swabs should arrive by mid-May.

State health officials once said widespread testing would be needed to reopen Colorado. Earlier this week, the governor backed off that idea, lifting the stay-home order without it. At Wednesday’s press conference, he repeatedly stressed the need for a multi-pronged approach including mask-wearing and social-distancing, not just testing.

“It is not a panacea. It does not solve this. We can't just test or trace our way out of this in any model,” said Polis in response to recent news coverage on the lack of adequate testing.

It’s true. Testing is not a panacea. Modeling and health experts aren't saying so. Social distancing and masks will also play an important role in limiting transmission once the stay-home order lifts. But health experts say that widespread testing vastly improves our chance of preventing an outbreak.

Like just about every other state, Colorado has not had enough supplies to do widespread testing.

“I wish we had 1,000 epidemiologists working for the state of Colorado today. That we had 50,000 tests being done each day in Colorado including large swaths of the asymptomatic population. That's not the reality in any part of the country,” said Polis.

A Harvard study suggests 152 tests per 100,000 residents is the level needed to safely lift stay-home orders. On Tuesday, the state managed 39.16 tests for every 100,000 residents. Nearly 20% of all tests in Colorado given have come back positive. That positivity rate would be much lower if tests were more widely available. 9Health Medical Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said testing needs to be available to asymptomatic people, but not even all symptomatic people are getting tested right now.

“Germany had a 7% positivity rate when they decided to relax their social distancing and South Korea had a 3% positive rate when they relaxed their social distancing,” said Kohli, explaining the thresholds those countries had in lifting stay-home restrictions.

Those countries can see spikes in cases fast and tamp down outbreaks before they worsen because they “have a pulse on the behavior of the virus," Kohli said.

The 150,000 tests on the way should help Colorado but hundreds of thousands more will be needed, Governor Polis says the state hopes to increase testing by five percent a week after the stay-home order is lifted.

