25 Brighton city staffers test positive for COVID-19

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Twenty-five city of Brighton staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

The figure was mentioned in a Nov. 10 city council discussion about COVID-19 and the city’s rapid testing site. Also, five city staff worked at the testing site and three tested positive for the virus.

The city staff manning the testing site managed traffic and handed out paperwork. They didn’t administer tests; only Advanced Urgent Care medical technicians do. When those staff members tested positive last week, the city hired a staffing agency in their place, according to Finance Director Maria Ostrom.

With the help of a new staffing agency, only one city employee visits the site to make sure everything is set up, said Communications Director Kristen Chernosky. However, the city remains concerned about indirect contact between city staff and the public, General Services Director Karen Borkowski Surine told council Nov. 10. It’s at that point in the meeting when Borkowski Surine mentioned that 25 city staff recently tested positive.

Not all of the 25 who tested positive worked at the testing site, Chernosky said.

“I just wanted you to be aware of the challenges,” Borkowski Surine told council during a discussion about future plans for the testing site. There’s recently been high demand for tests. On Nov. 3, the site closed early because the demand was too high.

Also, Borkowski Surine mentioned that the police department is reluctant to help at the testing site because more police officers have tested positive. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment currently designates the Brighton Police Department an outbreak site.