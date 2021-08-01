3 cases of COVID-19 variant now confirmed in Colorado

The state health department gave isolation orders to the people with two new confirmed cases and one morpossible case, and quarantine orders to their close contacts.

COLORADO, USA — There are two additional cases of the COVID-19 variant in Colorado – with another possible case that is pending results, said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The state's health department announced the first discovered case of the variant on Dec. 29 and confirmed a second case on Jan. 6.

The third confirmed case was discovered at the Veteran's Community Living Center at Fitzsimons operated by the Colorado Dept. of Human Services, said CDPHE.

The facility conducts routine testing and officials said they have not discovered any additional possible cases.

An investigation is being conducted by epidemiologists to monitor any further exposure in the facility.

The COVID-19 variant was first discovered in the U.K. and believed to be more contagious than previous strains of the variant. Health officials said the approved vaccines are thought to be effective against this variant.

State health officials remind Coloradans they can protect themselves from the COVID-19 variant strains by wearing a mask, hand washing, social distancing and avoid gatherings.

The state lab said they are screening all samples they receive for the S drop out profile associated with the COVID-19 variant. CDPHE said they requested other state labs to submit positive tests to be screened.

The first variant case was first discovered in the Colorado state lab by analyzing testing samples.