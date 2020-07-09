x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Coronavirus

6 months ago Colorado reported its first case of COVID-19

On March 5, 2020, Gov. Jared Polis announced a Summit County visitor was Colorado's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

COLORADO, USA — This weekend marks six months since the first reported case of COVID-19 in Colorado. Much has changed since then, including what health officials know about the virus, how to treat it and how it has changed everyone’s lives.

In the video below, 9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli explains some of the lessons learned in six months, and what the next six might look like.

RELATED: US hits 6 months since first reported COVID-19 case

Steve Staeger talks about some of the biggest headlines and milestones from the past six months:

Jennifer Meckles walks us through some of the data, comparing the beginning of the pandemic to now.

RELATED: Latest on COVID-19 from 9NEWS

RELATED: Governor urges against large gatherings ahead of Labor Day weekend, focus on students

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus