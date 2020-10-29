64 new COVID-19 cases reported at El Paso County Jail

That brings the jail's total number of infections this week to 72, the sheriff's office said.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sixty-four more inmates have tested positive at the El Paso County Jail in Colorado Springs, according to a release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

The release said that brings the jail's total to 72 cases. The other eight tested positive earlier this week.

Inmates have been isolated and all employees and inmates who have had direct or indirect contact, or other work-related contact, have been contacted and/or notified, the release said. On Wednesday, 112 staff members were tested.

The current COVID-19 situation is the top priority of Sheriff Bill Elder and EPCSO staff, the release said.

EPCSO said it was "more than prepared" for the outbreak, having put in place emergency operating plans for such a situation in March. The release said the sheriff's office will be making significant adjustments to how it operates the jail to combat the outbreak, and that it promises to provide the safest facility possible under these "rapidly-evolving conditions."

EPCSO said the threat of more infections will continue to increase over the next several weeks, and that within the next week it will be testing all employees and inmates.

In addition to testing, EPCSO said, it is providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to inmates.