70% of Colorado adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Colorado has vaccinated 70% of its adult residents, meeting the national goal President Biden set for Independence Day.

COLORADO, USA — As of Saturday, 70.4% of Coloradoan adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Jared Polis announced the state met President Biden's goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Americans 18 and older by July 4.

> Video above: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial underway for kids 5-11 years old

“I am excited that our state has reached the goal of 70% of adults with at least their first vaccination by Independence Day. This is an exciting milestone for the people of our state. It is a testament to our resilience and united commitment in the fight against this deadly virus. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and enjoy the life we love in Colorado,” said Governor Polis. “Our country has a simple tool to stop the loss in the form of a safe, highly effective, and free vaccine, so get your vaccine to safeguard yourself and your family.”

Everyone who is 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Saturday, 3,154,395 Coloradans 18 and older and 3,344,512 total Coloradans have been immunized with one dose. 2,957,758 Coloradans are fully immunized.

While the U.S. has not reached the 70% mark, 67% of adults have received their first dose.

