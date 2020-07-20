9Health offering COVID-19 antibody testing plus preventive screenings

You can now get the screenings you'd normally get at a 9Health Fair and use the same blood test to see if you were infected with the coronavirus.

DENVER — 9Health has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to provide a way for you to receive many of the preventive blood screenings you’d typically find at a 9Health Fair, plus COVID-19 antibody testing.

By getting the COVID-19 antibody test, you can help Colorado’s health officials understand the demographics of communities affected by the virus. Also, those that test positive for antibodies may qualify as potential donors of convalescent plasma to help those with severe cases of COVID-19.

The antibody test is a blood test that checks for a previous infection; it is not the nasal swab tests that look for active infection.

In addition to the COVID-19 antibody test, you can use your same blood for other 9Health preventive screenings. Preventive care is always important, but especially so during the COVID-19 pandemic. The screenings give you a baseline of your overall health and help you discover personal risk factors that make you more vulnerable to health issues and complications from COVID-19.

The tests are available at 35 participating Quest Diagnostics Lab Patient Service Centers.

In the video below, 9Health talked with 9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli and Dr. William Becker from Quest Diagnostics on Facebook Live about the screenings you can get, who should get a COVID-19 antibody test and the measures Quest has taken to ensure your safety when you go to a Patient Service Center to have your blood drawn.

Discover if you’ve had COVID-19 and uncover your personal health risk factors with the 9Health Discovery Kit. Choose which screenings you'd like to build your own kit.

The screenings available include:

Checks for immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody which results from past exposure to COVID-19

Takes around 10-18 days after being infected to produce enough antibodies

This is not a test to check for active COVID-19 infection

Shows what type of blood you have

Early research shows, certain blood types may be associated with a higher risk of severe COVID-19

Provides information on your blood glucose, cholesterol, electrolytes, liver, kidneys, thyroids and more

Can help you and your healthcare provider monitor and identify health issues such as diabetes and heart disease

Can help to provide a general picture of one’s overall health.

Information about white blood cell count, hemoglobin concentration, hematocrit value and platelet count

Measures average blood sugar control for the past 2 to 3 months

Indication of your risk for type 2 diabetes; for people living with type 2 diabetes, it indicates how well your treatment plan is working

Important for producing DNA as well as to maintain proper functioning in your nervous system

This is an important vitamin for healthy immune function

Helps the body absorb calcium to form and maintain strong bones

An important vitamin for healthy immune function

Measures the amount of overall inflammation in your body

Can help measure your risk of developing cardiovascular disease

Again, there are 35 Quest Patient Service Centers that are offering the 9Health Discovery Kit screenings.

If there’s not a location near you, click/tap here to learn about 9Health atHome. You can perform some of the preventive screenings at home, however you can only get the COVID-19 antibody test from a Quest Patient Service Center.

Once you get your results from your screenings or if you have questions before signing up for screenings, you can talk to a 9Health Neighbor. Leave a message with your question, and a 9Health Medical Volunteer will call you back within 24 hours. Call 303-698-4455 ext. 2005.