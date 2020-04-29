A code for help in Summit County

A new code word program has started in Summit County to give assault victims a way to get help who might not be able to ask.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Since stay at home orders went into effect advocates for victims of assault in Summit County reported increases in the number of domestic violence calls.

Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault started a new program to help people who might be in situations where they're unable to ask for help.

Cierra Sande is the outreach and education coordinator for the organization. She said they started a mask19 code word program to help people stuck indoors during the stay-at-home orders and are in domestic violence relationships.

“A lot of time in domestic violence situations an abuser will isolate a victim anyways,” said Sande. “During this time, the isolation, it is amplified."

Employees at several pharmacies and health clinics in Summit County have been trained that when they hear the code word, mask19, they can offer help.

There’s also a coded email address, summitmask19@gmail.com. If people write to that address they can get help as well.