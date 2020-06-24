AAA Colorado to offer virtual travel events during pandemic

AAA Colorado will host virtual travel events for those looking to plan their next vacation.

DENVER — AAA Colorado on Tuesday announced a series of virtual travel events through mid-July to allow Colorado residents to see the world from the safety of their homes.

"We know two things for certain: Travel is coming back, and planning a future trip gives people something to look forward to – which everybody could use right now," said AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley. "The research is clear: The anticipatory period prior to travel is actually the most exciting time for travelers, and now's the perfect time to begin to plan and dream."

AAA will team up with travel vendors and in-house experts to offer the virtual events for anyone who may be thinking of planning a vacation, according to the release from AAA Colorado.

Upcoming events from AAA Colorado include:

River Cruising – Why It's the Hottest Travel Trend . AAA Travel Vice President Joe Maloney will host a free webinar event and discover more about the majestic experiences of the most popular river cruises of Europe and North America. You will also learn about early booking discounts for 2021 & 2022 travel! Joe brings 30+ years of experience. He has worked in all 7 continents and traveled professionally in over 50 countries. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10am.





AAA Colorado Travel's Down Under Trilogy – New Zealand, Land of the Long White Cloud . Blessed with incredible scenic splendor, New Zealand is a conglomerate of all the best pieces of the world rolled into these heaven-sent islands. Everything from the fjords of Norway to the rolling hills of Scotland, this is where the world comes to play. The people of New Zealand, or Kiwis as they like to be called, are so warm and welcoming. As too is wonderful Maori culture that is tightly interwoven into every day New Zealand life. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2pm.





Virtual African Safari Experience – Explore Southern and East Africa. Africa has it all! From Big Five safari experiences, spectacular scenery, diverse cultural experiences, and breathtaking beaches, Africa is a world in one continent. Join our experts on a virtual vacation through the diverse landscapes of Southern and East Africa to learn more about what to expect on your own African dream trip. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 3pm.

Coloradans can find a list of all upcoming presentations at AAA.com/Travel under the "AAA Travel Events" header. Registration is free and open to the public.