Bring those kits inside: Accuracy of at-home COVID tests can be impacted by temperature

Dr. Payal Kohli said if someone is feeling symptoms but gets a negative result from a test that was in extreme temperatures, they may want to get a PCR as a backup.

DENVER — The free COVID test kits offered by the federal government have started to arrive.

"The tests are really like gold right now," Coloradan Nicole Zentveld said. "Just having that test in my house is like, 'Ok I don't have COVID -- at least I don't think I have COVID -- but at least I know it's there.'"

Zentveld signed up for an at-home COVID test kit offered by the federal government free of charge. She started to track it, but when she checked her mailbox last week, she found the test kit came a day early and sat out in frigid temperatures overnight.

"I tried to do my own research of what the temperature should be and how does it affect the tests, and it just depended on what article I read," she said. "Like some said it's only the heat. Some said it was the heat and the cold."

9Health expert Dr. Payal Kohli said it remains to be seen if results would be skewed if a test kit freezes and the user allows it to warm back up to room temperature. But a recent study showed there could be an impact on results if someone brought a test in from extreme temperatures and immediately used it.

"We do know that if the temperature is too cold, the performance of the test is that it has reduced specificity, meaning it can give you more incorrect answers, more false positives," she said. "Now if the temperature kit is too warm, so let's say it's been sitting near the stove or the oven above that 86 degrees, it has reduced sensitivity so it can give you more false negatives."

"If it sat out for a little while it's probably going to be OK, but make sure it warms up to room temperature for at least 24 hours before you try to use it," she said.

Kohli added if someone is feeling symptoms but gets a negative result from a test that was in extreme temperatures, they may want to get a PCR test as a backup.