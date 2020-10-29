Active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado restaurants, jails and more

There are 435 COVID-19 outbreaks that are listed as active in Colorado as of Oct. 28.

COLORADO, USA — COVID-19 outbreak data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows more than 400 active outbreaks across the state including the following lab-confirmed positive cases:

Colorado Rapids: 18 staff

Cameron Peak Fire crews: 45 people

Aurora ICE processing center in Adams County: 23 residents, 13 staff

People experiencing homelessness in Denver: 131 people, 11 shelter staff

Sterling Correctional Facility: 607 residents, 75 staff

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

Keep reading for a look at novel coronavirus outbreaks in Colorado by category. Below is a map with the locations of all of the outbreaks in the state:

Schools

There are 74 outbreaks in schools and school offices across Colorado, including universities, according to CDPHE data.

The largest outbreak is at the University of Colorado Boulder (CU) in what CDPHE calls a "community outbreak" with 20 lab-confirmed positive cases among staff and 1,570 attendees. An additional 188 cases have been identified as probable positive cases among attendees.

See the full list below.

Restaurants

There are 42 outbreaks at restaurants and taverns in Colorado – most with less than five cases among staff – CDPHE data shows.

The largest outbreak includes 10 cases among staff plus an additional probable case at Cilantro-Denver, a sit-down restaurant in west Denver.

See the full list of COVID-19 outbreaks at restaurants below.

Offices, grocery stores and jails

CDPHE identified seven outbreaks in grocery stores in Colorado including eight positive cases in King Soopers store 114 in Adams County – the store has an additional 44 probable staff cases. Costco store 440 in Jefferson County has 14 positive cases among staff with an additional three probable staff cases.

City of Boulder operations, listed under offices/indoor workspaces, has 13 positive cases among staff and an additional two probable cases.

Twenty correctional facilities in the state have outbreaks, CDPHE data shows. The Sterling Correctional Facility has the most cases with 607 positive cases among residents and 75 among staff with an additional three probable staff cases.

See the full list of indoor office outbreaks below.