Adams 14 shifting to remote learning next week

Instruction will be remote through at least Jan. 14, the district said due increasing COVID cases across the whole county.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — All instruction within the Adams 14 School District will shift to the district's virtual platform for the week starting Monday, officials said Friday.

Remote instruction will continue that whole week due to increased rates of COVID-19 cases across Adams County, the district said.

A letter was sent home Friday to families and staff members which says the county as a whole has experienced an increase of new reported COVID-19 cases of 357%.

That prompted the district to move to remote learning between Jan. 10 and 14. All Adams 14 students, families, and staff will be notified by Thursday, Jan. 13 about how instruction will proceed the following week.

Students were asked to bring necessary items for virtual instruction home with them. Families who are experiencing issues related to technology or connectivity should contact their schools directly, or the district’s technology department at familytech@adams14.org.

Meals

Meals will be provided to students for the entirety of the week.

On Monday, grab-and-go meals will be available (via either walk-up or drive-up) between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at each school site. (Sanville students will be served at Central Elementary School. STARS students will be served at Rose Hill Elementary School.)

Beginning on Jan. 11, meals will be delivered to neighborhood locations. Details about those locations and times will be sent directly to families, the district said.

Instruction time

Each school’s normal start and end times will remain in effect during the period of virtual instruction. Lunch breaks will take place for all students from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Middle and high school students will be expected to attend and participate in all scheduled synchronous classes in their entirety. Elementary school students will be expected to attend and participate in scheduled morning synchronous sessions in their entirety, followed by afternoon asynchronous sessions.

Activities

All middle school sports activities will be canceled for the entirety of the week of Jan. 10-14. High school sports activities will continue as normally scheduled unless changes are mandated by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSSA).

Administrators and/or coaches will communicate directly with students or families with updates related to logistics and transportation.

Support staff

Grounds, maintenance, building engineers, transportation, IT, and food service personnel need to report to work during their regularly scheduled hours. All remaining school-based personnel should confirm their preferred operating location (either remote or on-site) with their principal prior to their departure from campuses on Jan. 7.