Adams County Motor Vehicle offices to close Thursday

The office said they were directly impacted by the increased number of COVID-19 around the state.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices will close Thursday due to rising COVID-19 cases, the county said.

Any transactions done over the phone, in-person or by mail will not be available, the county said.

Adams County said that residents are encouraged to use online services and can more information on their services website.

The office was directly impacted by rising COVID-19 cases, according to the release.

> The video above is about what Colorado's updated COVID dial means for you.

Here is a list of all services that can be completed entirely online with the DMV:

A transaction fee of $0.75, plus a 2.25% service charge is applied to all credit card transactions said ACMV's website.

"This is an important step for us to take to ensure the health and safety of our Motor Vehicle employees and our residents," said Josh Zygielbaum, the Adams County clerk & recorder in the release. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during this nationwide pandemic and public health crisis."

Residents that need to renew their registration can do so at a renewal kiosk located in King Soopers across the county.

Adams County said that those who cannot renew registrations, register new vehicles, get new plates or complete any 'necessary' transaction would get a letter they can keep in their car.

"The letter requests leniency from law enforcement but does not guarantee a ticket will not be issued," Adams County said. "Enforcement and ticketing are at the sole discretion of the officer."

Residents with appointments will be contacted about the closure, and announcements will continue to be posted on the Adams County Clerk & Recorder webpages.