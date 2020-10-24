Adams County moving to Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions

The new designation means reduced capacity for businesses, churches and gatherings, the Tri-County Health Department said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is moving Adams County to tighter restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, as the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) reports "skyrocketing" cases of the virus there.

According to a release from TCHD, incidence rates in Adams County are almost double the level needed to stay in Level 2 of the Safer at Home dial.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, the county will be moving to Safer at Home Level 3. That's one step below Stay at Home, the most restrictive level on the dial.

“We understand it has been a very long year, but to avoid further restrictions from the Health Department, we need everyone in Adams County to pull together and do what needs to be done to get our numbers down,” said Emma Pinter, Adams County commissioner and board chair. “Our goal is always to keep our businesses open and our communities thriving but to do that we need everyone to follow these new guidelines more closely than ever before.”

As of Friday morning, TCHD said, Adams County had a two-week incidence rate of 444.7 cases per 100,000 people and a two-week test positivity rate of 9.3%, and the county continues to see daily increases from the prior two-week period for both. The state's seven-day positivity rate is 5.84%.

Rates of hospitalization due to COVID-19 have also been rising among Adams County residents over the past several weeks, TCHD said, similar to trends occurring across Colorado.

“We did not want to see COVID-19 cases reach this level again, but unfortunately they have continued to rise to concerning levels despite the County’s excellent mitigation plan and last Friday’s Public Health Order introducing additional restrictions,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. Our hope is that moving to Level 3 will reduce transmission of the virus in a short time period.”

A Level 3 designation means reduced capacity at many places of business including non-critical retail, manufacturing and restaurants, TCHD said. Here are some of the things impacted by the tighter restrictions:

Public and private gatherings are limited to no more than 10 individuals from no more than two households.

Non-critical retail may operate at 25% of the posted occupancy limit.

Personal services may operate at 25% of the posted occupancy limit, not to exceed 25 people, per room.

Restaurants may operate at 25% of the posted occupancy limit indoors not to exceed 50 people excluding staff, whichever is less, per room.

Houses of worship and Life Rites may operate at 25% or 50 people. For outdoor worship services, a house of worship must maintain 6 feet of distance between non-household members.

Indoor events may operate at 50% capacity or 25 people, whichever is fewer.

Gyms, recreation centers and indoor pools are not authorized to open for in-person services, but virtual services may be provided.

Outdoor recreational activities in groups of 10 people or fewer may occur, maintaining six feet distancing requirements between non-household contacts.