All Adams County employees will return to in-person work on June 2

Employees will continue to work remotely on Mondays.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — For the past year, many Adams County employees have been working remotely to help combat the spread of COVID-19, but on June 2, all of them will return to in-person working, the county announced Friday.

The county recently moved to a four-day building schedule for the Government Center, Human Services Center, Motor Vehicle locations, Recording and Elections. Building hours are 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

>In the video above a legal expert discusses the return to work amid COVID-19.

Employees will still work remotely on Mondays. Some departments and elected offices will maintain different schedules, which can be found on the Adams County website.

“We understand not all residents can take time off during the day with a typical 8 to 5 job. Changing our service delivery model to a four-day schedule, with expanded hours each day, gives our residents additional time to conduct in-person county business,” said County Manager Raymond Gonzales. “Our Board fully supports this decision to extend our operating hours four days a week to better meet our residents’ needs.”

Board of County Commissioners' public hearings, land use cases and study sessions will return to in-person meetings beginning Tuesday, June 15.

County leaders are working on a plan to accommodate both in-person and virtual environments for public hearings and study sessions through the end of the year.

Adams County will continue to comply with all state and local public health orders in place and residents are still asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols while in all county buildings.

Residents can use Access Adams Online to handle many transactions remotely, via the Save a Trip tab.