Water World testing site to remain open through at least the end of 2020

The test site will also be extending its hours.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The COVID-19 testing site at Water World will remain open through at least Dec. 31, Adams County officials announced.

It was also announced that the site will extend its hours into the evening starting Sunday, Oct. 4.

The site's current hours run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting Sunday, the hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Our hope is the community will take advantage of the expanded evening hours and get tested during this critical time in the fight to slow the spread of this virus,” said Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair, Emma Pinter. “With schools, colleges, and many businesses open, and more movement in the community, we encourage our residents and their families to get a free COVID test to help keep our community as healthy and safe as possible.”

The testing site can administer up to 1,500 tests per day, officials said.

Testing is free for anyone who wants it.

Registration is not required, but people are encouraged to pre-register to provide a quicker process at the site.

Anyone coming to be tested needs to enter the testing site off of W. 90th Ave. near N. Tejon St., officials said. The entrance off of Pecos St. is restricted.

Officials said the tests are administered by MAKO Medical and results are available in two-to-four days.

If people tested do not receive their results within four days, they're asked to follow these guidelines.