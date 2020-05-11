'All options are on the table:' Denver leaders considering next steps in combating COVID-19

Denver's mayor is considering "all options" to curb a spike in recent novel coronavirus cases.

DENVER — As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates continues to spike in Denver and neighboring cities throughout the metro, city leaders are weighing option for next steps in curbing the spread of the virus.

Last week, the state ordered Denver to move into the Safer at Home Level 3 High Risk category on its COVID-19 dial dashboard, which was recently relabeled as Safer at Home Level Orange in the state's framework coding system. It represents Safer At Home - Higher Risk.

Multiple Colorado counties, including Boulder, Jefferson and Broomfield counties, all announced Wednesday they are also moving to a more restrictive, Safer at Home Level Orange rules in the coming days.

Safer at Home Level Orange means reducing capacity at places like restaurants, churches, offices, personal services, offices and retail from 50% to 25%. Restrictions will be in place until a decrease in COVID-19 cases allows the counties to downgrade the order.

Denver last week warned about the possibility of another stay-at-home order if current trends don't start to turn around.

"All options are on the table given the numbers, trends and hospitalizations," Theresa Marchetta, a spokesperson for Mayor Michael Hancock told 9NEWS on Wednesday when asked about the possibility of enacting a city-wide curfew.

Denver's positivity average over two weeks has grown to 8.5%. While new cases, over two weeks, have jumped to 514.4 for every 100,000 people, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

Denver health officials said Tuesday they're continuing to see 'blatant' violations of the city's public health orders and warned offenders about the consequences which can include citations or business license revocations.

Last month, Denver made it a requirement to wear face masks in certain outdoor public settings, as well as reduce gathering limits from 10 to five people in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.