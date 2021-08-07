COVID-19 outbreak related to MLB All-Star Game hosted in Denver

The Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment learned of the outbreak that includes 14 people on July 21.

DENVER — Colorado health officials have listed Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star events in its latest release of outbreak data for the state after 14 people contracted COVID-19 attending the baseball game or events related to the game.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) data states the outbreak was reported to public health officials on July 21.

Nearly 50,000 people attended the MLB events hosted in Denver – it's unclear from health officials if the 14 people contracted COVID inside the ball park at Coors Field or at any of the various events held around the ball park and at nearby McGregor Square.

City leaders welcomed visitors for the MLB All Star game, plus all the events leading up to the game and said they were confident the city was safe enough to do so.

Denver planned on a full capacity crowd for the game and Coors Field did not have a mask rule in place for the game. Visitors were strongly encouraged to wear a mask and socially distance, or even avoid the events altogether, if not vaccinated.