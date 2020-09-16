Duplex that houses Boulder fraternity under mandatory quarantine, city says; violators could see jail, fine

The property serves as an annex for the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and has repeatedly engaged in activities that violate public health orders during this pandemic.

BOULDER, Colo — The city of Boulder on Wednesday issued a mandatory self-quarantine order for a duplex on University Hill as COVID-19 cases continue to rise among University of Colorado Boulder (CU) students.

The city said the property, at 1125 10th St., serves as an annex for the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and has repeatedly engaged in activities that violate public health orders during this pandemic.

Violations of the mandatory order are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $1000 fine, the city said in a news release.

“The city realizes this is a significant enforcement step, but it is essential to public health and safety,” City Manager Jane Brautigam said in the news release. “Residents of this property, unfortunately, have continued to gather socially and have not been responsive to voluntary compliance requests and existing health orders. Their behavior jeopardizes not only their lives, but also the lives and livelihoods of their neighbors and the rest of the Boulder community.”

The city said it is also is closely monitoring three other addresses that have been the site of some activities that violate public health orders:

1100 Pennsylvania Ave.

1200 College Ave.

1150 College Ave.

This order comes after a "strong recommendation" issued Tuesday by the health department and supported by the university, that all CU students living in Boulder voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days. This order makes self-quarantine mandatory for those who live at the 10th Street property.

Residents of that address must remain at home for the next two weeks other than to attend in-person instruction, labs, research activities, and intercollegiate athletic training. They may also leave their homes to work (including taking children to childcare to allow for work or study) or to obtain food (delivery or curbside pickup), medicine, medical care or supplies that are needed to sustain or protect life when such cannot be obtained by delivery. In addition, residents may participate in personal recreation, by themselves, if they observe social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings at all times, the city said.

If a resident in self-quarantine leaves home, the resident must wear a face covering, the city said. In properties with more than 10 unrelated persons living together, housemates shall separate from each other to avoid outbreaks; if residents of the same building must come into contact, residents must maintain six feet of distancing and wear a face covering.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m., Sept. 16 and will continue until 11:59 p.m., Sept. 29 unless it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing by the city manager.