State announces free app that lets you know if you've been exposed to coronavirus

Through the Exposure Notification Express App users would get a push alert notifying them about a possible exposure and the next steps to take.

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis(D-Colorado) and state health officials announced Tuesday that there will be an app available later this month to alert smartphone users if they've been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus.

State leaders said they partnered with both Google and Apple to launch the app in our state by the end of September. Just a handful of other states, including Utah and Virginia, have opted into the technology.

Exposure Notification (EN) Express will be available through an iOS update that users can choose to enable or a separate app that can be downloaded from the Play store on Android devices for free.

When two people who both have the app are near one another anonymous tokens are shared in the background between the devices, said Sarah Tuneberg, who is the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Innovation Response Team Lead.

She spoke during a Tuesday afternoon briefing with Polis.

EN Express does not track your location and the only data that is shared is those anonymous tokens, which Tuneberg said is deleted after 14 days.

"Data security and privacy are of the utmost importance to us, this a completely anonymized service that contains no personal health information," she said.

She reiterated that users' locations are not tracked or recorded or logged through the app.

"The only information that is exchanged through this app are a series of anonymous keys or tokens back and forth through Bluetooth between two phones," she said. "They are timestamped. They won't know where you were when you got that token, who you were near. It just exchanges them back and forth."

Those tokens are then stored on a public health server for 14 days before they're automatically deleted.

If someone who has the app tests positive he or she is given a "key" to enter into the app which then activates all of the other tokens his or her phone was in contact with, Tuneberg said.

"All of those tokens then send a message back to the phones that they were generated on and give people a little push notification that says, 'hey look you might have been exposed call your local public health agency,'" she said.

In our state, Tuneberg said that push notification will include very specific information about the next steps including things like where to get tested and whether quarantine is necessary

When it comes closer to the app launch, Tuneberg said there would be some sort of public awareness campaign surrounding the app to encourage its use.

Officials also announced Tuesday that fans would be allowed at the Denver Broncos game on Sept. 27 as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three counties applied and have also been approved to move to the final phase of COVID-19 recovery which is the "protect our neighbors" phase. They include Mesa, Gilpin and Rio Blanco Counties.

"To achieve this, counties have to show low overall incidence but that has to be coupled with strong public capacity to detect an outbreak early and really jump on it with contact tracing and making sure that that can be limited," Polis said.