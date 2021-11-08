Approved COVID-19 shots to travel to the United States

Some travelers have already received a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but travelers must be vaccinated with the vaccines approved by the CDC to enter the US.

COLORADO, USA — After 18 months of the United States borders with Mexico and Canada being closed, the closure has come to an end and as of Nov. 8. the U.S. said it will allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated.

Some travelers have already received a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but travelers must be vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to enter the United States.

According to the CDC, these are the COVID-19 vaccines accepted to enter the country:

Vaccines Approved or Authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Single dose:

Janssen/J&J

Two-dose series:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

Vaccines Listed for Emergency Use (EUL) by the World Health Organization

Single dose:

Janssen/J&J

Two-dose series:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

AstraZeneca

Covaxin

Covishield

BIBP/Sinopharm

Sinovac

Acceptable proof of vaccination against COVID-19 may be verifiable records in digital or paper formats such as a certificate of vaccination with a QR code, CDC vaccination card or digital photos of a vaccination card or record.

According to the CDC, your last dose must have been administered 14 days before boarding your flight to the United States. You are considered to be fully vaccinated on day 14 after the vaccination series is completed. For example, if your last dose was Oct. 1, Oct. 15 would be the first day you meet the 14-day requirement.

In Mexico and other countries, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and CanSino from China vaccine have been administered to many travelers who are now fully vaccinated, but neither of those vaccines has been approved in the U.S.

According to the Associated Press, Mexico received almost 12 million doses of CanSino and almost 20 million Sputnik V after shipments began earlier in the year.

While Sputnik V is used in around 70 countries around the world, it has yet to be approved by either the FDA or the U.N. health agency, according to AP.