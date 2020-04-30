April 16: Day in the life: Imam Muhammad keeps his community connected virtually

A Denver-based Imam has been working tirelessly to keep his congregation connected virtually and spiritually.

DENVER — At 5:45 p.m., Imam Muhammad Kolila was still working in his office at Masjid Al-Shuhada, the downtown Denver Islamic Center.

“With COVID-19, most of my work now is on the computer,” he said.

While today’s video streaming software might allow us to easily stay in touch with one another, it takes a lot more effort than simply pressing stream for Imam Muhammad to keep his congregation and mosque operating during this time.

“One of the main objectives and one of the main missions of this mosque is to provide a safe space for people to come and pray, and connect with God, but right now we cannot create that safe space—physically,” Imam Muhammad said. “This is why our biggest challenge is to create the space virtually.”

The mosque has been doing online services since March 16.

Today, (April 16) he prepared lessons for services and created programming for Ramadan (which started on April 23). While he started working today at 8:30 a.m., he sometimes starts later and works well into the night.

“It just depends on what I have to do,” he said. “Right now, we are trying...to transform the activities and the day-to-day lives of this mosque, virtually.”

He is also at the mercy of his congregation; he runs weekly—sometimes daily—errands of delivering food, supplies, and money to those who need it right now.

At 4:44 p.m., Imam Muhammad prayed the Salat al-'asr, one of the five daily prayers of Islam.

“This place used to hold up to 200 people, but right now it’s empty,” he said. “One of the things I really miss about community, before coronavirus, is that sense of belonging and that sense of human, physical interactions.” Instead of praying shoulder to shoulder with the rest of his congregation, Imam Muhmmad prayed alone today.