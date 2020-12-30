Arapahoe County gets 5 Star variance approval

Arapahoe County becomes the third front range county to get its 5 Star application approved by the state. Douglas and Larimer counties have also been approved.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) approved Arapahoe County's 5 Star variance request Wednesday.

In a letter sent to Arapahoe County commissioners, CDPHE said the county needs to provide weekly updates on which businesses have been certified.

To get 5 Star approval, counties need to hit a few metrics before CDPHE will approve.

Arapahoe County's incidence of COVID-19 infections has had three consecutive weeks of declines, according to charts provided by CDPHE.

>Video above: Douglas County was the first county along the front range to be approved for its five-star variance.

Another metric the county needed to hit was getting its percentage of positivity down. As the below graph shows, Arapahoe's positivity rate had dropped to 6.5% as of Dec. 28.

CDPHE did warn the county that it will review Arapahoe's metrics within two weeks to make sure the county is still falling within approved ranges.

Arapahoe County said all businesses are free to apply, however, they said restaurants, gyms and indoor event applications will get priority at first.

Timeline for businesses

Businesses in Arapahoe County need to apply for certification and show that they are willing and able to meet all of the criteria for the 5 Star certification program.

The county said any business with multiple locations needs to apply and get approval for each location.

After a business has successfully submitted its application, the county will send an inspector to look it over and make sure the business is in compliance.

If they are approved, the county will send an email with a certificate the business will hang in its front window.

If a business fails inspection, they can make necessary changes and re-apply.