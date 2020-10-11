Arapahoe County moves to Level Orange as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The changes will go into effect at 5 p.m., Wed., Nov. 11.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County joins several other Colorado counties moving back to a more restrictive level on the state's COVID-19 dial dashboard with the hopes of avoiding another stay-at-home order.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Monday directed Arapahoe County to move from Level Yellow: Safer at Home - Concern to the more restrictive Level Orange: Safer at Home - High Risk on the state’s dial dashboard, the county announced.

Level Orange is more restrictive in several ways, including reducing capacity at places like restaurants, churches, offices, personal services, offices and retail from 50% to 25%.

The county cited rising COVID-19 case counts and positivity rates over the past several weeks for the move up to Level Orange. As of Monday, Arapahoe County had a positivity rate of 10.15%.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested. The World Health Organization recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate should be even lower, 5%, to contain the virus.

CDPHE’s changes will go into effect at 5 p.m., Wed., Nov. 11.

The new limits for Level Orange Safer at Home are as follows: