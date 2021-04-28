Summer in Aspen likely to include masks inside but not capacity limits

Pitkin County officials map out possible changes for summer crowds.

ASPEN, Colo. — Pitkin County’s manager offered a preview Tuesday of what summer in Aspen is likely to look like.

>Video above: CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask.

The first thing is that facemasks — indoors, anyway — probably are not going anywhere. County public health staff plan to recommend that members the board of health retain the indoor facemask requirement through the summer, said Jon Peacock, county manager.

But, beyond that, many of the COVID-19-related rules they’ve spent the past year trying to track, follow and endure are likely to become “recommendations” after May 27, he said.

“Come Memorial Day, we will pivot away from the public health orders,” Peacock told Pitkin County commissioners Tuesday during the board’s regular weekly work session. “(Public health will play) more of a traditional role of addressing and tracking (the disease).”

On Tuesday night, the Aspen City Council voted to extend its indoor mask ordinance to June 7 but eliminated the outdoor mask zone in the downtown core starting May 1 (unless not socially distanced).

