Aspen Farmers Market plans are set for June 13 start

Rather than the social environment of years past with live music and artisan booths, this year's market will be limited to agricultural and fresh food vendors.

ASPEN, Colo. — The Aspen Farmers Market is a go for this summer, although it will look, feel and sound very different from what people have become accustomed to over the past 20 years.

> VIDEO above: Colorado's farmers markets are opening under new guidelines.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the market, which begins June 13, will be limited to agricultural and fresh food vendors.

There will be no artisan booths set up to peruse their wares, or live music to listen to, or alpacas to pet.