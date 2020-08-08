Aspen School District’s newest plan for fall includes in-person elementary learning Sept. 8

Baugh unveiled the tentative plan for fall learning in an email sent to the Aspen School District community; it also was posted on the district’s website.

“Please keep in mind that all of our decisions will be based on the current conditions in our community,” Baugh’s email said, noting the district’s path will be influenced by recommendations from the Pitkin County Health Department, Colorado Department Education, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are looking forward to welcoming our students back to school, in whatever form that takes. We will strive to be flexible and positive in an unprecedented year in American education.”