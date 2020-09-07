Athletic practices canceled at Colorado Academy due to COVID-19 cases

All athletic practices at Colorado Academy are canceled due to positive cases of COVID-19.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — All athletic practices at Colorado Academy have been canceled because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

Last Friday, the first case was reported to the school and now there are "a handful" of cases, according to school spokesperson Jacque Montgomery.

The school shut down after the first case was reported, but reopened on Thursday, according to Montgomery.

Athletic practices have been canceled until July 20, Montgomery said. She added that all parents of students have been notified.

Colorado Academy is located at 3800 S. Pierce St. in Denver.

Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released their latest outbreak data.

At Colorado restaurants, there have been a total of 24 COVID-19 outbreaks across Colorado, according to the CDPHE data. That’s up an additional four new outbreaks from last week.

There are six active outbreaks at grocery stores across the state. That’s one less than last week.

At least 148 employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with another 44 listed as probable. Four grocery store employees have died.

There are also small outbreaks centered around childcare facilities and camps.