COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Aurora closed early due to weather

Those who missed appointments can come back Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

AURORA, Colo. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside the Aurora Municipal Center closed early due to a severe thunderstorm underway in the area, according to a tweet from the city.

>> The video above is about a doctor shares her story of COVID loss to inspire Coloradans to get the vaccine

People who had an appointment later than 1 p.m. can come back on Saturday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. to receive their shot, said the city.

The clinic was a part of a series of equity clinics designed to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible and easy for everyone -- especially in underserved populations.

More clinics will happen every Saturday and Sunday starting on May 8 and 9.

COVID-19 resources for the city of Aurora can be found here, including a link with information on how to sign up for future equity clinics.

Because of severe weather in the area, the COVID vaccine clinic outside the Aurora Municipal Center closed before 1 p.m. today. Those who missed scheduled appointments can come Saturday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. — City of Aurora, CO (@AuroraGov) May 2, 2021

