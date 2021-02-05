x
Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Aurora closed early due to weather

Those who missed appointments can come back Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

AURORA, Colo. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside the Aurora Municipal Center closed early due to a severe thunderstorm underway in the area, according to a tweet from the city. 

People who had an appointment later than 1 p.m. can come back on Saturday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. to receive their shot, said the city. 

The clinic was a part of a series of equity clinics designed to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible and easy for everyone -- especially in underserved populations. 

More clinics will happen every Saturday and Sunday starting on May 8 and 9.

COVID-19 resources for the city of Aurora can be found here, including a link with information on how to sign up for future equity clinics. 

 

