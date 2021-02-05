COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Aurora closed early due to weather

AURORA, Colo. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside the Aurora Municipal Center closed early due to a severe thunderstorm underway in the area, according to a tweet from the city.
>> The video above is about a doctor shares her story of COVID loss to inspire Coloradans to get the vaccine
People who had an appointment later than 1 p.m. can come back on Saturday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. to receive their shot, said the city.
The clinic was a part of a series of equity clinics designed to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible and easy for everyone -- especially in underserved populations.
More clinics will happen every Saturday and Sunday starting on May 8 and 9.
COVID-19 resources for the city of Aurora can be found here, including a link with information on how to sign up for future equity clinics.
RELATED: No appointment needed at Denver's community vaccination sites. Here's where you can get a shot.
