Aurora DMV closing for 3 days after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The office will be closed Wednesday through Friday while it is deep cleaned and sanitized.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office will be closed for three days after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, a release from Arapahoe County says.

The office, located at 490 S. Chambers Rd., will be closed from Wednesday, July 15, through Friday, July 17.

Arapahoe County said that other employees may have been exposed and are being encouraged to get tested.

The person who tested positive is quarantining, per the guidelines from the Tri-County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release says.

While the office is closed, it will be deep cleaned and sanitized, Arapahoe County said.

During the closure, many motor vehicle transactions can be handled online, including vehicle renewals, replacement documents and disability placards. Renewal kiosks are also available throughout Arapahoe County and in neighboring counties that can process most renewal transactions.

These kiosk locations can be found here.

The county is reaching out to customers who had appointments at the Aurora office for rescheduling. Motor vehicle services will continue being offered by appointment only at the Littleton , Centennial and Byers offices.

Arapahoe County has instituted health and safety protocols since reopening facilities to the public. These measures include sanitizing counters and workstations regularly, requiring employees and visitors to wear face coverings, additional cleaning in public areas, employee temperature monitoring, practicing social distancing, ample instructional signage in all offices, adding hand sanitizing stations throughout the buildings and encouraging residents to access services online to handle many transactions remotely.