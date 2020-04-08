Aurora Mobile Food Pantry continues this month at Town Center of Aurora

The Aurora Mobile Food Pantry has distributed more than 320,000 free meals to Aurora residents since May 20.

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora has announced the Aurora Mobile Food Pantry will continue every week through Aug. 26 at the Town Center of Aurora.

Distribution will begin every Wednesday in August at 10 a.m. at Town Center of Aurora and go until all food has been distributed.

All Aurora households are eligible and emergency food kits are also available for those experiencing homelessness. Community members are encouraged to use the Alameda Avenue and South Crystal Street entrance to access the mobile pantry.

Since launching on May 20, the pantry has provided food to more than 21,000 community members, totaling 300,000 pounds of food or 320,000 meals.

Food items vary by week but have included ready-to-eat meals, canned and boxed goods, grains, fresh produce and dairy, juice and protein such as eggs, fish, turkey and chicken. On average, the food provided to each household is enough to feed a family of four for five days, according the City of Aurora.

The Aurora Mobile Food Pantry is a partnership between the city, Aurora Interfaith Community Services and multiple other organizations.

To learn more, or to make a donation to support the Aurora Mobile Food Pantry, visit this link or call 303-739-7281.

