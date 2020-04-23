Aurora students can dance along at virtual prom this weekend

The 2-hour event will air live on Aurora-TV this Saturday. Prom king and queens will be crowned for each high school at the end of the night.

AURORA, Colo. — Traditional proms and proms are not happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health orders that were put in place to slow its spread.

That's not stopping the celebrations. The Aurora Public School District (APS) has teamed up with the city to host a virtual prom this Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.

There will be a DJ playing music throughout the evening and they will also play four songs that are popular on TikTok, according to an APS spokesperson.

Students are encouraged to film themselves at home doing the dances that correspond with those songs and then post them on social media.

Wondering what those dances look like? Check out the video below to see them demonstrated by some APS staff members.

Videos tagged with the hashtag #APSProm2020 will be shared live during the prom on Saturday.

Aurora TV anchor Lane Lyon, a graduate of Rangeview High School in Aurora, will emcee the event. Eugene Johnson, who goes by DJ EJ, will DJ the event. He may be familiar to some because he's a code enforcement officer for the city of Aurora.

In addition to the TikTok dances, students are encouraged to create their best backdrop for the prom at home and then submit photos using the hashtag #APSProm2020. The best photos will be shown live on the air.

All high schools in the districts are still taking nominations and voting for prom king and queens and the winners will be announced at the end of the night.

There will also be a video shown reflecting on the best moments from the 2019-20 school year to serve as a tribute to the class of 2020.

The two-hour event will be shown live on Aurora-TV channels 8 or 880 on Comcast.