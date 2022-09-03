COVID restrictions removed at Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre

Starting Saturday, all COVID-19 protocols for events at Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre will be ended.

DENVER — Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre are ending all COVID-19 restrictions on March 12, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced.

Starting Saturday, fans will no longer have to wear masks and will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event.

The removal of restrictions applies to Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth games, as well as concerts and any other entertainment events.

Current COVID-19 entrance requirements will remain in place for events on March 10 and 11.

“While certain NBA, NHL and NLL restrictions will continue to remain in place related to players, coaches and team support staff, we are prepared to safely take this important next step and return our daily event operations for our fans to pre-pandemic levels and we will continue to work with local, state and federal health officials as well as our league officials to constantly monitor any changes to the COVID-19 landscape in the coming weeks and months," said Matt Bell, senior vice president of venue operations for KSE.

KSE said it will continue to work with local and state health officials on any potential, future COVID-19 restrictions, if necessary.

