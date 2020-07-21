Judge to issue decision regarding possible injunction for Bandimere Speedway

Local health officials want to require the venue to submit safety plans for events after they said the venue violated COVID-19 health orders at a July 4 event.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Jefferson County judge is expected to release her decision Tuesday regarding a temporary injunction which, if granted, would require Bandimere Speedway to submit safety plans to public health officials ahead of every event they host.

A temporary restraining order (TRO) has already been in place since early July which required the venue in Morrison to comply with all public health orders related to COVID-19.

Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) pursued legal action against Bandimere Speedway for an alleged violation of a public health order.

The violation occurred during its 4th of July celebration when, according to JCPH, the speedway failed to follow agreed-upon court-ordered requirements during the Jet Car Nationals event.

The department said it was disappointed that the organization failed to limit and manage crowd sizes, implement social distancing requirements and adhere to COVID-19 requirements in Colorado Public Health Order 20-28.

According to a statement from JCPH, Bandimere Speedway agreed to "clear, court-ordered requirements" before the event and said it would comply, but instead violated those requirements.

During a July 8 hearing about the injunction, the county said it planned to file a contempt violation with the court against Bandimere for failing to comply with the TRO. That issue will be addressed by the court separately from the injunction.

Dr. Mark Johnson, JCPH executive director, said the speedway agreed to cap the crowd at 4,500 people. The venue holds 23,000, he said.

In court, Johnson said he spoke with a member of the Bandimere family after the event and learned there were actually 7,500 people there.

According to health officials, in order to host more than 175 people, they would have to group people in designated activity areas and there would have to be at least 50 feet between them. Each group could consist of 175 people, and there should be limited interaction among members of each group.

John Bandimere III testified in court about the precautions they had put in place ahead of the event.

They included:

An additional 50 signs were made so that every row of the grandstands would be marked off with signage.

Bandimere's food vendors were required to wear masks during the event.

Masks were “strongly recommended” and but not “required” for guests.

An additional 20 staff were hired to assist with social distancing and to help maintain safety.

150 staff members were located all over the speedway doing different jobs; there was training for various duties.

Staff was educated on how to be responsible and to teach or remind patrons how to be responsible.

Signage was posted in several locations including entrances into grandstands and areas where people might congregate as reminders to social distance.

Bandimere also said his impression was that if the speedway was trying to do all the things they talked about with JCPH – protocols in place, educate people, spread people out – as long as the speedway could do that with much smaller numbers, they were going to be in compliance.

Attorneys for the speedway argued that the family should be given the benefit of the doubt.