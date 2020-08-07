Bandimere Speedway has court hearing Wednesday after alleged health order violation on Fourth of July

Health officials have said the speedway in Morrison failed to follow a public health order when it hosted a large event on the Fourth of July.

MORRISON, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) said it would pursue legal action after it said Bandimere Speedway violated a public health order with its Fourth of July celebration of the weekend and Wednesday morning they'll be in court for a preliminary injunction hearing.

During the hearing, which is set for 8 a.m., a judge will decide whether to grant an injunction which could force the speedway to cease operations while the legal process plays out. The hearing will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JCPH said the speedway failed to follow agreed upon court-ordered requirements during the Jet Car Nationals event it hosted on Saturday. The department said it was disappointed that the organization failed to limit and manage crowd sizes, implement social distancing requirements and adhere to COVID-19 requirements in Colorado Public Health Order 20-28.

According to a statement from JCPH, Bandimere Speedway agreed to "clear, court-ordered requirements" before the event and said it would comply, but instead violated those requirements.

Dr. Mark Johnson, JCPH executive director, said Bandimere Speedway agreed to cap the crowd at 4,500 people. The venue holds 23,000, he said.

"We have pictures from the venues and the stands and the places where they were buying food and lining up to buy food," Johnson said. "it is clear that it was packed, that there were many more than the 4,500 and that the physical distancing was not maintained.”

Late last week, JCPH filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order to block the race track from violating county public health orders with the event.

The health department asked Bandimere to submit a compliance plan showing how the event would adhere to the public health order.

9NEWS has reached out to Bandimere Speedway multiple times since Friday for comment. On Sunday on its Facebook page, the organization thanked community members for their support

"The Bandimere staff and family want to thank everyone for their support of the Brakes Plus Jet Car Nationals ‘Freedom Rally’," the post says. "We can’t even begin to describe how much we appreciate the racers, fans, sponsors and our staff members for standing by our side."