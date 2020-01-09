Bandimere Speedway to host 'Stop the COVID Chaos' rally

The speedway is inviting the public to the track Tuesday evening for a presentation on the Bandimere family's lawsuit against Governor Polis.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The popular motor speedway that violated a court order over the 4th of July weekend will be hosting a "Stop the COVID Chaos" rally Tuesday evening.

The Bandimere family is inviting the public to the speedway to join co-hosts Patrick Neville, Michelle Malkin and Randy Corporon, according to a press release sent by Bamdimere Speedway.

Gates are expected to open at 5 p.m., with the rally starting at 6 p.m., the release said.

> Video above: (Story from July 6) Bandimere Speedway event violated court-ordered limits, Jeffco Public Health says

There will be a presentation to explain the Bandimere family's decision to file a lawsuit against Governor Polis for his extension of executive orders and public health orders, according to the release.

Neville and Malkin will also deliver remarks about their lawsuits against the governor, which the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear, the release said.

Co-hosts will also be making passes down the "Thunder Mountain" quarter-mile, according to the release.

At the end of the event, the public will be invited down to the racing surface for a group photo. All attending are encouraged to bring their United States and Colorado flags as well as dress in red, white and blue for the photo, according to the release.