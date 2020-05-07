Jeffco Public Health: Bandimere Speedway event violated court-ordered limits

The health department says it will pursue legal action after the speedway failed to limit and manage crowd sizes during a July 4 event.

MORRISON, Colo. — Bandimere Speedway failed to follow agreed upon court-ordered requirements during the Jet Car Nationals event it hosted on Saturday, Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) said Sunday morning.

According to a statement from JCPH, Bandimere Speedway agreed to "clear, court-ordered requirements" before the event and said it would comply, but instead violated those requirements.

JCPH said it will work with the Jefferson County Attorny's Office to pursue appropriate legal action to address the violation.

After monitoring the Fourth of July event at the speedway, JCPH said it was disappointed that the organization failed to limit and manage crowd sizes, implement social distancing requirements and adhere to COVID-19 requirements in Colorado Public Health Order 20-28.

Jefferson County Public Health had filed an injunction to block the race track from violating county public health orders with the event.

A Facebook post from the speedway late Friday said its July 4 race and firework show would go on with health officials monitoring social distancing guidelines.

JCPH also clarified that a requirement in the public health order banned gatherings at outdoor venues of more than 175 people "per designated activity."

That did not mean the entire event was limited to 175 people, JCPH said. "However, representatives from JCPH who attended the event collected evidence that this requirement was still violated," JCPH said.

“We want our businesses, who are pillars in our community, to be able to safely operate,” said Dr. Mark B. Johnson, JCPH executive director, in the statement. “At the same time, we are dealing with the most significant public health crisis of our lifetime, and cases of the virus are already starting to increase again in Jeffco. We are proud that the large majority of our local businesses are working diligently to keep themselves and others safe. However, when one business does not, it compromises the health and economy of our entire community.”

9NEWS has reached out to Bandimere Speedway multiple times since Friday for comment, and reached out again after receiving the latest statement from JCPH.