Hearing set for Wednesday in legal fight over 'last call' health order

Bars filed suit over the public health order put in place last week that moved last call for bars to 10 p.m. instead of 2 a.m.

DENVER — A hearing is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a challenge to an executive order by Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) that required all bars to hold last call at 10 p.m. instead of 2 a.m. in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Even before the order went into effect on July 23, bars, such as the Blake Street Tavern, vowed to sue over the action. It's set to remain in place for 30 days.

Colorado’s bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food have already been ordered to close. Polis said early last week that he was concerned about young people getting inebriated and losing their inhibitions about social distancing and mingling with other parties in the places that have stayed open.

The order was later amended to specify that liquor stores could still sell products after 10 p.m. but restaurants must stop on-premise service at 10 p.m.

The Taven League of Colorado, which is a nonprofit organization that serves the needs of on-premise beverage operators, officially challenged the order. At Wednesday's hearing, they're hoping a judge will grant a temporary restraining order locking the public health order's implementation while the issue is challenging through the legal system.

The governor's office released the following statement last week after learning about the potential legal action.

These are challenging times and no one wants Colorado’s small businesses to bounce back stronger more than the Governor. Based on the data and science, the Governor feels he is taking the steps that are absolutely critical in order to keep our economy reopening and prevent the virus from gaining a stranglehold.

The fate of our state in both virus suppression and economic recovery is largely in the hands of Coloradans. It’s important to reduce our social interactions, remain six feet from others whenever possible, and wear facial masks when we’re in public.

The State is looking at data showing that more Coloradans in their twenties are participating in social activities that increase the risk of spreading COVID-19. In order to curb those activities, the Governor has signed an Executive Order temporarily moving last call for the sale of alcohol to consumer to 10:00 p.m.