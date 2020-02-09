WATCH LIVE: Colorado health officials to discuss best practices when celebrating Labor Day

The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

DENVER — Colorado health officials will hold a remote press conference on Wednesday to discuss the best practices when celebrating Labor Day weekend.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Dean of the School of Public Health Dr. Jonathan Samet and Air Quality Meteorologist Scott Landes are among those scheduled to speak.

There are 144 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Sept. 1, and the seven-day moving, average positivity rate stands at 2.86%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at 5% to contain the virus.

