Big Soda Lake, Bear Creek Reservoir closed due to crowds

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — All water activities have been closed at Bear Creek Lake Park until further notice, according to Jefferson County Public Health.

The closures include Big Soda Lake and Bear Creek Reservoir. Jeffco Public Health and the City of Lakewood made the announcement late Friday, citing the need to comply with public health orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Soda Lake has seen large crowds since it opened to swimming on June 25.

"Regretfully, we have been unable to comply at Bear Creek Lake Park’s Big Soda Lake and Bear Creek Reservoir due to the high volume of visitors," according to a Jeffco Public Health Facebook post. "Therefore, we made the decision to close water activities at the park until we can find a solution that ensures the safety of our residents and visitors and is approved by Jeffco Public Health."

Updates to this and other City of Lakewood closures can be found here.

In the northwest part of Jefferson County, Standley Lake Regional Park also updated its restrictions. The City of Westminster postponed the reopening of some facilities and amenities, including opening the lake to personal paddle craft. That reopening had been scheduled for Friday.

"We know this is disappointing for our patrons and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," according to a Facebook post from the park. "We want our patrons to know that we can’t wait to serve you, and your health and safety are our top priority."

Standley Lake park staff will monitor data on a weekly basis to decide when conditions are safe for the reopening, according to the park.