COVID-19 hospitalization rates among Black and Hispanic populations disproportionately high, Colorado health department says

COLORADO, USA — Black and Hispanic people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus at a disproportionately high rates compared to their representation in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

CDPHE said that more than 50% of COVID-19 patients were Hispanic at one point in May, even though only 22% of the state's population is Hispanic.

Nearly 10% of hospitalized patients in Colorado have been Black, even though only 4.6% of the state's population is Black, according to CDPHE.

In late March, CDPHE reports that more than 14% of hospitalized patients were Black. By late July, CDPHE reports that fewer than 4% of hospitalized patients were Black.

CDPHE reports that the percentage of Black patients has hovered between 6% and 8% in August.

According to CDPHE, the number of white people hospitalized due to COVID-19 was disproportionately low, accounting for 41% of hospitalized patients despite representing nearly 68% of the state's population.

“This hospitalization data is another example of how historical inequities negatively impact health outcomes,” said CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker-Ryan "That fact is especially apparent during emergencies like the pandemic. CDPHE, the state of Colorado, and our local partners are dedicated to eradicating these longstanding inequities. It’s why we are investing in community-based testing sites and multilingual communications, as well as fostering robust stakeholder engagement.”

CDPHE also reported that men were 6% more likely to be hospitalized than women.

In addition, CDPHE also reported people between the ages of 40 and 69 accounted for nearly 40% of all hospitalizations, and children and teens have accounted for 3% of hospitalizations.

CDPHE reports that 94% of all patients hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms ended up testing positive for the disease, 33% spent time in the ICU, 17% of ICU patients died, and 8% of patients who did not need ICU treatment died. In addition, 20% of hospitalized patients needed a ventilator.