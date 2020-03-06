Colorado coronavirus latest, June 3: Deadline is noon Wednesday for feedback on park guidelines

Pools and playgrounds can open soon but no dates have been set by the state.

COLORADO, USA — Earlier this week it was announced that parks, playgrounds, and outdoor pools can reopen soon but with restrictions. The state has drafted guidelines on what those reopening might look like and is asking for feedback on the proposals.

Youth sports can also resume operations soon, once guidelines are finalized.

Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state on Wednesday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

26,788 cases, up from 26,577 the day prior.

4,419 hospitalized, up from 4,372 the day prior.

1,474 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 1,458 the day prior.

1,228 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 1,185 the day prior.

Polis said restaurants can reopen to in-person dining last week, with strict regulations in place. Day camps and youth sports camps could reopen June 1.

Polis extended the state's safer-at-home order to July 1.

Guidelines for outdoor personal recreation

Parks, playgrounds, and outdoor pools can reopen soon but with restrictions under the amended "safer-at-home and in the vast, great outdoors" public health order that was announced earlier this week. Youth sports can also resume.

No dates have been set in stone and the state has asked for feedback on draft guidelines from the public which will be accepted through noon.

They include limiting groups to 10 or fewer places at playgrounds and on basketball courts. Pools would be limited to 50% capacity or 50 people whichever is less.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

CDPHE on May 15 changed the way it was reporting data in two ways:

The number of deaths among people with COVID-19. This represents the total number of deaths reported among people who have COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate. This information is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is crucial for public health surveillance, as it provides more information about disease transmission and can help identify risk factors among all deaths across populations.

The number of deaths among people who died from COVID-19: This represents the total number of people whose death was attributed to COVID-19 as indicated on a death certificate. This number is determined by the CDC and is updated daily for dates through the previous Saturday.

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 26,098 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 25,613 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

1,474 deaths among people with COVID-19

1,228 deaths due to COVID-19

The day prior, 1,458 people had died, 1,185 from COVID-19.

The majority of deaths — 54% — are among people over age 80; 23% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 4,419 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 4,333 the day prior.

As of 1:41 p.m. on June 2, 308 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 23 patients have been transferred or discharged.

Note: 92% of facilities reported data on June 2.

This graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 190,700 people have been tested, up from 178,196 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graph below shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.