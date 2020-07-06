Colorado coronavirus latest, June 7: Logan, Morgan counties report highest case rate in state

CDPHE reported an increase of about 230 cases of COVID-19 statewide on Saturday, with 1,274 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Logan and Morgan counties are reporting the state's highest rates of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

That is among the coronavirus updates for the state on Sunday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

27,848 cases, up from 27,615 the day prior.

4,480 hospitalized, up from 4,472 the day prior.

1,527 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 1,524 the day prior.

1,274 deaths due to COVID-19, the same as the day prior.

Get the latest data from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

Polis said restaurants can reopen to in-person dining last week, with strict regulations in place. Day camps and youth sports camps could reopen June 1.

Polis extended the state's safer-at-home order to July 1.

Colorado counties with the most cases per 100,000 residents

Logan and Morgan counties, in the northeast part of the state, have the most cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, according to data reported Saturday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Logan County has the state's highest rate of cases, with 2,882.77 cases per 100,000 residents, and 630 cases total. Morgan County is No. 2 with a rate of 2,248.89 cases per 100,000 residents, and 641 cases total.

The county with the next highest rate of cases is Saguache, in the San Luis Valley, with 1,360.25 cases per 100,000 residents, and 93 cases total.

In the Denver metro area, cases per 100,000 residents are:

Denver County: 846.90; 6,079 total cases

Jefferson County: 408.98; 2,370 total cases

Adams County: 694.46; 3,552 total cases

Arapahoe County: 710.23; 4,626 total cases

Douglas County: 219.63; 753 total cases

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

CDPHE on May 15 changed the way it was reporting data in two ways:

The number of deaths among people with COVID-19. This represents the total number of deaths reported among people who have COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate. This information is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is crucial for public health surveillance, as it provides more information about disease transmission and can help identify risk factors among all deaths across populations.

The number of deaths among people who died from COVID-19: This represents the total number of people whose death was attributed to COVID-19 as indicated on a death certificate. This number is determined by the CDC and is updated daily for dates through the previous Saturday.

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 27,848 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 27,615 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

1,527 deaths among people with COVID-19

1,274 deaths due to COVID-19

The day prior, 1,524 people had died, 1,274 from COVID-19.

The majority of deaths — 54% — are among people over age 80; 23% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 4,480 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 4,472 the day prior.

As of 12:35 p.m. on June 6, 207 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 21 patients have been transferred or discharged.

Note: 84% of facilities reported data on June 6.

This graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 210,485 people have been tested, up from 205,761 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graph below shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.