Colorado coronavirus latest, June 8: Casinos in Black Hawk, Central City plan reopening

For now, the state will only allow slot machines to open. Gaming tables are not approved, but that will be considered again in three weeks.

COLORADO, USA — Casinos in Black Hawk and Central City have received a variance to reopen with some restrictions, three months after they were ordered by the state to close.

The Glenwood Hot Springs Pool and Resort will reopen on Monday, June 8.

The City of Loveland will furlough more city employees as it tries to reduce expenses.

These are among the coronavirus updates for the state on Monday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

28,001 cases, up from 27,848 the day prior.

4,485 hospitalized, up from 4,480 the day prior.

1,527 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, the same as the day prior.

1,274 deaths due to COVID-19, the same as the day prior.

Polis said restaurants can reopen to in-person dining last week, with strict regulations in place. Day camps and youth sports camps could reopen June 1.

Polis extended the state's safer-at-home order to July 1.

Black Hawk, Central City casinos allowed to reopen; planning for June 17

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has approved a variance to the state's safer-at-home order that will allow casinos in Black Hawk and Central City to reopen with some restrictions, three months after they were ordered by the state to close.

The Gilpin County Board of Public Health approved an order Sunday providing guidance for the reopening of casinos, according to a release from the city of Black Hawk. The plan is to have them open their doors on June 17. The delay will give operators time to call back furloughed employees and sufficiently implement safety procedures and protocols, the release said.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort reopens Monday

The Garfield County Department of Health said that the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool and Resort has been approved to reopen on Monday, June 8.

In order to provide a safe and comfortable experience for our guests, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort will be restricting the total number of visitors to the property in the initial phase of reopening. Masks will be required at all times, except when in the swimming pool.

City of Loveland orders additional furloughs for employees

Mandatory unpaid leave for most City of Loveland employees is the latest measure the city is taking to reduce expenses.

Most employees of Loveland's General Fund departments will be required to take six furlough days by Dec. 4, 2020. On April 17, Loveland announced furloughs and layoffs for 280 employees, nearly all of them in temporary and seasonal positions, and on May 15 ordered furloughs for more than 40 employees in recreation, library and cultural services operations.

Colorado Springs reopens some city facilities

All of Colorado Springs' 137 playgrounds reopened June 5 to 10 people at a time. The Deerfield Hills Spray Ground, Water Hole at Venezia Park and Uncle Wilbur Fountain at Acacia Park will open as soon as June 17 with a recommended maximum of 50 people at a time.

The Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center, owned and operated by the Garden of the Gods Foundation, is now open during its regular business hours.

Colorado counties with the most cases per 100,000 residents

Logan and Morgan counties, in the northeast part of the state, have the most cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, according to data reported Saturday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Logan County has the state's highest rate of cases, with 2,882.77 cases per 100,000 residents, and 630 cases total. Morgan County is No. 2 with a rate of 2,248.89 cases per 100,000 residents, and 641 cases total.

The county with the next highest rate of cases is Saguache, in the San Luis Valley, with 1,360.25 cases per 100,000 residents, and 93 cases total.

In the Denver metro area, cases per 100,000 residents are:

Denver County: 846.90; 6,079 total cases

Jefferson County: 408.98; 2,370 total cases

Adams County: 694.46; 3,552 total cases

Arapahoe County: 710.23; 4,626 total cases

Douglas County: 219.63; 753 total cases

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

CDPHE on May 15 changed the way it was reporting data in two ways:

The number of deaths among people with COVID-19. This represents the total number of deaths reported among people who have COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate. This information is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is crucial for public health surveillance, as it provides more information about disease transmission and can help identify risk factors among all deaths across populations.

The number of deaths among people who died from COVID-19: This represents the total number of people whose death was attributed to COVID-19 as indicated on a death certificate. This number is determined by the CDC and is updated daily for dates through the previous Saturday.

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 27,848 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 27,615 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

1,527 deaths among people with COVID-19

1,274 deaths due to COVID-19

Those numbers are unchanged from the day prior.

The majority of deaths — 54% — are among people over age 80; 24% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 4,485 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 4,480 the day prior.

As of 5:37 p.m. on June 7, 204 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 19 patients have been transferred or discharged.

Note: 64% of facilities reported data on June 7.

This graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 214,940 people have been tested, up from 210,485 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graph below shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.