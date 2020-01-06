Colorado coronavirus latest, June 1: Day camps and youth sports camps can reopen today

June 1 is when children's day camps and youth sports camps may resume with restrictions, while overnight camps will remain closed in June.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis last week said the camps that can open June 1 include mobile, youth sports camps and outdoor camps, and they must operate with restrictions.

Those restrictions include:

A limit of 25 campers per group at outdoor camps, and 10 campers per group at indoor camps.

Campers must remain in their group and not mix with other groups.

Campers must be spaced six feet apart to the greatest extent possible.

Campers and staff must be screened for symptoms, and there must be an isolated space available for anyone found ill. Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 must be sent home.

Decisions on overnight camps for July and August will be made in mid-June.

"Colorado kids will be able to enjoy day camps and youth sports camps this summer in as safe a manner as possible," Polis said in a statement. "The risk, though less, is still very real, and it's up to families to make the best decisions that work for them."

These are the coronavirus updates for the state on Monday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

26,378 cases, up from 26,098 the day prior.

4,347 hospitalized, up from 4,333 the day prior.

1,445 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 1,443 the day prior.

1,181 deaths due to COVID-19, the same as the day prior.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

CDPHE on May 15 changed the way it was reporting data in two ways:

The number of deaths among people with COVID-19. This represents the total number of deaths reported among people who have COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate. This information is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is crucial for public health surveillance, as it provides more information about disease transmission and can help identify risk factors among all deaths across populations.

The number of deaths among people who died from COVID-19: This represents the total number of people whose death was attributed to COVID-19 as indicated on a death certificate. This number is determined by the CDC and is updated daily for dates through the previous Saturday.

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 26,098 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 25,613 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

1,445 deaths among people with COVID-19

1,181 deaths due to COVID-19

The day prior, 1,443 people had died, 1,181 from COVID-19.

The majority of deaths — 54% — are among people over age 80; 23% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 4,347 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 4,333 the day prior.

As of 12:08 p.m. on May 30, 308 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 21 patients have been transferred or discharged.

Note: 88% of facilities reported data on May 30.

This graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 183,947 people have been tested, up from 178,196 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graph below shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.