COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Friday, April 17

Federal government delivers 100 ventilators to Colorado

Colorado received 100 ventilators from the federal government Thursday and they have been distributed to 11 hospitals throughout the state. They can be moved based on potential outbreaks, and will be returned to the Strategic National Stockpile when they’re no longer necessary, according to a news release from the state.

The following hospitals received ventilators:

Denver Health and Hospital Authority (Denver): 15 ventilators

University Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators

St. Anthony’s Hospital (Denver): 15 ventilators

Swedish Medical Center (Denver): 15 ventilators

St. Mary’s Hospital (Grand Junction): 5 ventilators

Mercy Medical Center (Durango): 5 ventilators

San Luis Valley Medical Center (Alamosa): 5 ventilators

Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo): 10 ventilators

Memorial Central (Colorado Springs): 5 ventilators

North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley): 5 ventilators

UCHealth (Greeley): 5 ventilators

Denver gets $1.359 million from DOJ to provide police with PPE

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has given the city of Denver $1.359 million in Department of Justice Grants to buy items such as personal protective equipment and sanitizing devices for members of the law enforcement.

This money came from the federal stimulus, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Other jurisdictions can also apply for Department of Justice funding to fight COVID-19.

Ticket sales for "Hamilton" postponed

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) said Friday it has postponed ticket sales for "Hamilton." The online-only sale was scheduled to start Monday.

The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" due to the coronavirus pandemic and the state's stay-at-home order, according to a DCPA news release. The Denver engagement for the touring theater production of "Hamilton" is still scheduled for Aug. 12 through Oct. 4.

"That said, we are mindful that our plans may change as the situation evolves," DCPA said in the news release. "It is a dynamic situation requiring tremendous flexibility in our response. Of the utmost importance to us is the health and well-being of our valued theatergoers, staff and the traveling performers."

State launches survey to track COVID-19 symptoms

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) launched a short survey designed to track symptoms of COVID-19, even if the person experiencing symptoms is unable or does not need to get a test.

Although the data collected through the survey cannot replace official case data confirmed by testing, it may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in a given area or region, CDPHE said.

The survey will appear on the “do you have symptoms?” webpage on the COVID-19 website.

Several local public health agencies had previously created their own symptom trackers over the last month. The results from their surveys will also be included in the aggregate data reports that CDPHE will eventually release publicly.

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment says it will be able to process unemployment claims from self-employed workers starting Monday

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) said it will be able to accept unemployment claims from self-employed workers starting on Monday.

These workers now receive benefits from the federal CARES act, but a system was not in place on a state level for these claims to be processed.

The claims are retroactive to Feb. 2 of this year, when appropriate.

The additional $600 all people who receive unemployment are eligible for under the CARES Act will also be available on Monday, the CDLE said during a call.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 8,675 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 374 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 1,693 have been hospitalized.

According to CDPHE, 41,830 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 93 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 1,549

Arapahoe: 1,342

Weld: 960

Jefferson: 860

Adams: 805

El Paso: 689

Eagle: 479

Douglas: 329

Boulder: 312

Larimer: 217

Gunnison: 111

Broomfield: 95

Summit: 77

Morgan: 122

Pueblo: 72

Montrose: 69

Garfield: 64

Pitkin: 51

La Plata: 47

Routt: 43

Mesa: 34

Chaffee: 35

Teller: 17

Elbert: 17

Logan: 17

San Miguel: 12

Montezuma: 13

Clear Creek: 11

Baca: 10

Kit Carson: 13

Alamosa: 7

Fremont: 9

Park: 6

Archuleta: 6

Delta: 13

Rio Grande: 7

Otero: 5

Lake: 8

Grand: 4

Ouray: 4

Phillips: 4

Moffat: 3

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Washington: 5

Las Animas: 3

Yuma: 2

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Hinsdale: 3

Huerfano: 1

Crowley: 2

Lincoln: 2

Unknown or pending:111

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

To help prevent the spread, people should:

Wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when they are sick.

Cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are feeling ill with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19 the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) recommends the following:

Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other cold symptoms. To the extent possible, people with flu-like symptoms should remain at home.

If you need medical care, contact your primary care provider and schedule a visit. Let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Only contact 911 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care and let them know if you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Restrict visits to the hospital emergency room or urgent care — only individuals needing immediate care should visit these facilities. If you must visit an ER or urgent care facility, call ahead and let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

CDC's testing guidance includes three types of people:

Those who have symptoms such as fever OR lower respiratory symptoms (cough or shortness of breath) and have had "close contact" with a confirmed coronavirus patient within 14 days of their first symptoms. Those who have fever AND/OR lower respiratory symptoms, require hospitalization and have traveled to areas impacted by the epidemic in the last 14 days. Patients with fever and severe, acute lower respiratory symptoms who require hospitalization, and for whom no other diagnosis has been found — such as the flu. No travel or contact exposure is needed.

DDPHE said it's working with city leadership to ensure that public health and safety measures are ready to be implemented in the event of a local outbreak with community transmission.

Those measures could include limiting large gatherings and encouraging employers to allow employees to work from home whenever possible.

Members of the public with general questions can call CO HELP at 1-877-462-2911 to be connected with a local public health representative. They can also visit denvergov.org/dphe.

