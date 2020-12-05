Colorado coronavirus latest, May 12: Campgrounds at state parks to begin reopening today

Gov. Jared Polis said there will phased approach to reopening state campgrounds with county coordination.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) campgrounds will be opening back up to camping at many state parks starting Tuesday.

The reopening process will be in coordination with local counties and will take into account any local restrictions that are in place. Those looking to camp must make a reservation ahead of time at cpwshop.com.

CPW staff is finalizing reopening plans, and asks visitors to state parks to remain flexible in their travel plans as they work with counties and local public health orders to open safely and cooperatively.

"We ask that campers be very mindful that camping today may look very different from what you might be used to, but we are excited for people to be able to begin planning their next camping trip in Colorado.”

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 19,879 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 19,703 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports that 987 people have died, up from 971 the day before. The majority of deaths — 54.58% — are among people over age 80; 23.38% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13.49% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

The median number of new deaths per day is 16 for the first 11 days of May. For the same time period in April, a median of 15 more people died each day.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 3,663 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 3,631 the day prior.

As of 4 p.m. on May 11, 557 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 53 patients have been transferred or discharged.

This graphic shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Those currently hospitalized dropped 19% from last Monday.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 106,761 people have been tested, up from 104,077 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graphic shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more you can test, the more you will find cases.

Colorado processed a median of 1,851.5 tests a day for the first ten days of April. Now the median is 3,385 for the first ten days of May.

Cases by county

Denver: 4,118

Arapahoe: 3,313

Adams: 2,278

Weld: 2,159

Jefferson: 1,658

El Paso: 1,137

Boulder: 777

Douglas: 604

Eagle: 559

Morgan: 517

Larimer: 452

Logan: 432

Broomfield: 200

Pueblo: 185

Gunnison: 173

Summit: 169

Montrose: 127

Garfield: 103

Chaffee: 68

La Plata: 65

Routt: 58

Delta: 55

Pitkin: 54

Mesa: 51

Elbert: 39

Crowley: 39

Alamosa: 32

Teller: 31

Kit Carson: 25

Montezuma: 24

Fremont: 23

Lake: 23

San Miguel: 20

Park: 16

Clear Creek: 14

Baca: 12

Yuma: 11

Otero: 10

Washington: 9

Prowers: 9

Philips: 9

Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 8

Moffat: 6

Ouray: 6

Grand: 5

Saguache: 5

Cheyenne: 5

Las Animas: 4

Costilla: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Huerfano: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Conejos: 1

Gilpin: 1

San Juan: 1

Bent: 1

Unknown or pending: 153

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.