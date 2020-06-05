Colorado coronavirus latest, May 6: 280 confirmed cases at JBS

COLORADO, USA — There have been 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the JBS meatpacking facility in Greeley and seven people have died, according to newly released data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
The department releases outbreak information every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
More details can be found below.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 17,364 and 2,919 hospitalizations — 903 people have died, according to the latest data.
Gov. Jared Polis shared updates on PPE in a news conference on Wednesday, watch the full conference in the video above.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.
- Denver's stay-at-home order will expire on May 8.
- Denver will begin requiring face masks in public places on Wednesday.
- The DMV is reopening some of its offices, by appointment only, on Wednesday.
Wednesday, May 6
No parking tickets during street sweeping in Denver
The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is suspending its enforcement of parking restrictions for street sweeping until further notice, according to the city's website. The city is, however, encouraging residents to move their cars, if they can, on their street sweeping day, so operators can get all the way to the curb and sweep more effectively.
CDPHE released new outbreak numbers
On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released new data regarding outbreaks of COVID-19 cases around the state.
- The Sterling Correctional Facility has seen the most confirmed cases among inmates — 262 lab-confirmed cases. Twelve staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.
- Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Arapahoe County has had 23 lab confirmed deaths due to COVID-19; 32 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19 along with 59 residents.
- JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley has seen 280 employees test positive for COVID-19. Seven employees have been confirmed to have died from the disease.
CDPHE outbreak data is released each Wednesday by 10 a.m. The latest outbreak information can be found here.
10 DMV locations open for in-person services
On Wednesday, 10 locations across the state will be open for in-person services but an appointment must be made and no walk-ins will be accepted.
The offices that are opening are: Boulder, Canon City, Durango, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley, Lakewood, Lamar, Littleton and Salida.
People who enter the facilities will be required to wear a face mask. Customers will also be given temperature screenings and be asked to answer a COVID-19 questionnaire.
Customers go to mydmv.colorado.gov to make sure the service they need requires an in-person visit before calling 303-205-5613 to schedule an appointment.
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 17,364 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 903 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,919 have been hospitalized.
As of 4 p.m. on May 4, 650 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 93 patients have been transferred or discharged.
According to CDPHE, 85,976 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 170 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 3,546
- Arapahoe: 2,883
- Weld: 1,955
- Adams: 1,883
- Jefferson: 1,466
- El Paso: 1,028
- Boulder: 685
- Eagle: 547
- Douglas: 543
- Morgan: 422
- Larimer: 409
- Logan: 292
- Broomfield: 178
- Gunnison: 168
- Pueblo: 158
- Summit: 151
- Montrose: 107
- Garfield: 99
- Chaffee: 68
- La Plata: 63
- Routt: 58
- Pitkin: 52
- Mesa: 46
- Delta: 52
- Elbert: 36
- Teller: 29
- Fremont: 22
- Kit Carson: 22
- San Miguel: 20
- Lake: 21
- Montezuma: 18
- Clear Creek: 13
- Park: 14
- Alamosa: 14
- Baca: 12
- Otero: 10
- Yuma: 9
- Washington: 9
- Archuleta: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Moffat: 6
- Philips: 5
- Ouray: 5
- Grand: 5
- Las Animas: 4
- Crowley: 4
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Prowers: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Huerfano: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Gilpin: 1
- Unknown or pending: 189
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
