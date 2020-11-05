Colorado coronavirus latest, May 11: Shuttle lots at DIA now closed

Denver International Airport has closed its shuttle parking lots – including Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert.

DENVER — Travelers will no longer be able to park at Denver International Airport's (DIA) shuttle lots starting Monday morning.

The Pikes Peak and Mount Elbert lots are now closed. Shuttles will only run from the terminal to those lots for returning passengers.

The airport is only seeing about 7% of the travelers it saw on the same week a year ago. More than 1,000 flights each day have also been cut from the airport's schedule.

That's one of the coronavirus updates for the state Monday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

Governor's office, Tri County Health respond after Castle Rock cafe violates safer-at-home order

Counties surrounding Denver are all under safer-at-home orders, which means restaurants can only serve pickup or delivery.

However, video shows C & C - Coffee & Kitchen in Castle Rock was open and packed for Mother's Day in violation of the safer-at-home order.

Colorado Community Media shared a video of people sitting for service and no social distancing, both of which are not allowed in Douglas County right now.

The Castle Rock Police Department said an officer reported to the Tri-County Health Department that the cafe planned to reopen.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, the CDPHE reports 19,703 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 19,375 the day prior.

CDPHE reports that 971 people have died, up from 967 the day before. The majority of deaths — 54.58% — are among people over age 80; 23.38% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13.49% were in people ages 60-69.

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 3,631 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 3,623 the day prior.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. on May 9, 573 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 49 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 104,077 people have been tested, up from 100,610 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, up one from the previous day. There have been 190 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities, up from 188 the day prior.

Denver: 4,070

Arapahoe: 3,272

Adams: 2,242

Weld: 2,139

Jefferson: 1,649

El Paso: 1,124

Boulder: 767

Douglas: 601

Eagle: 558

Morgan: 508

Larimer: 448

Logan: 401

Broomfield: 198

Pueblo: 182

Gunnison: 173

Summit: 165

Montrose: 124

Garfield: 104

Chaffee: 68

La Plata: 65

Routt: 58

Delta: 55

Pitkin: 54

Mesa: 51

Elbert: 39

Crowley: 39

Teller: 31

Kit Carson: 26

Alamosa: 25

Fremont: 23

Lake: 23

Montezuma: 23

San Miguel: 20

Park: 15

Clear Creek: 14

Baca: 12

Yuma: 11

Otero: 10

Washington: 9

Archuleta: 8

Prowers: 8

Philips: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Moffat: 6

Ouray: 6

Grand: 5

Saguache: 5

Las Animas: 4

Cheyenne: 4

Costilla: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Huerfano: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Conejos: 1

Gilpin: 1

San Juan: 1

Bent: 1

Unknown or pending: 222