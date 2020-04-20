COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 9,730 cases, 1,813 hospitalized, 422 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will be in effect until at least April 26. (Some local orders remain in place and might be more restrictive.)
- Polis said Coloradans need to wear a face covering when out in public and on April 13 he asked children to decorate face masks and enter into a contest.
- The Colorado labor department said people who are self-employed can begin filing for unemployment on April 20.
Monday, April 20
Denver Police want people to celebrate 4/20 at home
Denver's chief of police is urging marijuana enthusiasts to stay home on 4/20, a day normally celebrated on April 20 with a large festival at Civic Center Park.
In a video shared on the Denver Police Department's Twitter and Facebook accounts, Chief Paul Pazen teams up with Denver 4/20 event founder Miguel Lopez to tell citizens not to go out to celebrate the day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 9,730 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 422 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 1,813 have been hospitalized.
According to CDPHE, 46,195 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 111 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 1,784
- Arapahoe: 1,536
- Weld: 1,070
- Jefferson: 957
- Adams: 915
- El Paso: 731
- Eagle: 485
- Douglas: 368
- Boulder: 352
- Larimer: 239
- Morgan: 157
- Gunnison: 114
- Broomfield: 101
- Pueblo: 87
- Summit: 86
- Montrose: 77
- Garfield: 70
- Pitkin: 57
- La Plata: 52
- Routt: 49
- Chaffee: 38
- Mesa: 35
- Elbert: 23
- Delta: 22
- Teller: 24
- Logan: 17
- Kit Carson: 18
- San Miguel: 15
- Montezuma: 13
- Clear Creek: 11
- Baca: 10
- Fremont: 10
- Lake: 8
- Alamosa: 7
- Rio Grande: 7
- Park: 6
- Archuleta: 7
- Otero: 6
- Ouray: 5
- Phillips: 5
- Washington: 6
- Grand: 4
- Moffat: 4
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Yuma: 2
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Huerfano: 1
- Unknown or pending:114
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
