COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Monday, April 20

Denver Police want people to celebrate 4/20 at home

Denver's chief of police is urging marijuana enthusiasts to stay home on 4/20, a day normally celebrated on April 20 with a large festival at Civic Center Park.

In a video shared on the Denver Police Department's Twitter and Facebook accounts, Chief Paul Pazen teams up with Denver 4/20 event founder Miguel Lopez to tell citizens not to go out to celebrate the day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 9,730 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 422 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 1,813 have been hospitalized.

According to CDPHE, 46,195 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 111 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

> See the latest numbers from the state health department.

Denver: 1,784

Arapahoe: 1,536

Weld: 1,070

Jefferson: 957

Adams: 915

El Paso: 731

Eagle: 485

Douglas: 368

Boulder: 352

Larimer: 239

Morgan: 157

Gunnison: 114

Broomfield: 101

Pueblo: 87

Summit: 86

Montrose: 77

Garfield: 70

Pitkin: 57

La Plata: 52

Routt: 49

Chaffee: 38

Mesa: 35

Elbert: 23

Delta: 22

Teller: 24

Logan: 17

Kit Carson: 18

San Miguel: 15

Clear Creek: 11

Baca: 10

Fremont: 10

Lake: 8

Alamosa: 7

Rio Grande: 7

Park: 6

Archuleta: 7

Otero: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Washington: 6

Grand: 4

Moffat: 4

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Yuma: 2

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 1

Unknown or pending:114

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

